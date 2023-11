Ivey (illness) has been downgraded out for Sunday's game against the Suns, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

A late addition to the injury report after apparently falling ill overnight, Ivey will end up missing his first game of the season Sunday. Killian Hayes and Cade Cunningham will start in the backcourt, while Marcus Sasser and Joe Harris should be primary backcourt options off the bench with Alec Burks (forearm) joining Ivey on the sideline.