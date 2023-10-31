Ivey closed Monday's 124-112 loss to the Thunder with 20 points (7-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 19 minutes.

Ivey lost his starting role ahead of the 2023-24 season but made a solid claim to recover it with this impressive outing, as he was one of the leading scorers for the Pistons despite logging just 19 minutes. Ivey has struggled with consistency, however, scoring in double digits in two of his four outings but struggling badly with his shot in the other two. Through four bench appearances -- and not seeing more than 25 minutes in any of those contests -- he's averaging 12.3 points and 3.3 assists per game.