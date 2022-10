Ivey will start Wednesday's season opener against the Magic, Omari Sankofa of the Detroit Free Press reports.

This doesn't come as a major surprise given his pedigree, but Ivey will get the nod at one guard spot alongside 2021 No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham. Saddiq Bey and Bojan Bogdanovic will start at forward, while Isaiah Stewart will get the nod at center.