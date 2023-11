Ivey (illness) will start Sunday's contest against the Raptors, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

With Killian Hayes (shoulder) out, Ivey will get his first look in the starting lineup this season. When Ivey has played at least 19 minutes this season (seven times), he's averaged 12.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 0.9 steals in 22.4 minutes per game.