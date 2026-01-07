Ivey is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's matchup with the Bulls, Hunter Patterson of The Athletic reports.

With Cade Cunningham (wrist) unavailable, Ivey will draw his first start of the season and he'll be joined in the first unit by Duncan Robinson, Ausar Thompson, Paul Reed and Isaiah Stewart. Ivey has been hit-or-miss this season, but he'll get some time to shine in a starting role against a weak defensive team, making him an intriguing target in daily fantasy leagues.