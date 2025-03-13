The Pistons announced Thursday that Ivey (lower leg) has transitioned to weight-bearing strengthening exercises, running progression activity and stationary shooting. The 24-year-old's recovery progress will be updated in another four weeks.

Ivey has been sidelined since suffering a broken left fibula on Jan. 1 and undergoing surgery. While Ivey could potentially return to action for Detroit's playoff run, his rehab process would need to proceed without any setbacks. Ausar Thompson should continue to start in his absence.