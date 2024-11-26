Ivey registered 25 points (10-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-6 FT), five rebounds, eight assists and one steal across 36 minutes during Monday's 102-100 win over the Raptors.

Ivey produced one of his best games of the campaign to help Detroit snap their three-game losing streak. Ivey shot the ball very poorly in that three-game stretch, so his fantasy managers will be relieved to see him break out of his mini slump. For the season, he's hitting 44.7 percent from the field and 37.2 percent from beyond the arc, both of which are on pace for career-best marks.