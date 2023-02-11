Ivey registered 17 points (3-15 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 11-12 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 44 minutes during Friday's 138-131 double-overtime victory over the Spurs.

Ivey cobbled together a well-rounded performance Friday, although his efficiency remains an issue. Despite a consistent role, he is currently shooting just 41.6 percent for the season, keeping him well outside the top 200 in nine-category formats. While he is a viable asset in standard formats, managers need to be aware of his flaws, given the fact they could impact your team's overall production quite significantly.