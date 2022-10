Ivey registered 14 points (2-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 9-9 FT), three rebounds, six assists and one steal in 34 minutes in Friday's preseason loss to the Pelicans.

Ivey led the team in playing time, but he struggled to find his shooting stroke following a solid preseason debut. Even so, he figures to continue to see plenty of opportunities alongside Cade Cunningham heading into the regular season.