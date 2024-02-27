Ivey provided 14 points (3-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-7 FT), two rebounds, three assists and one steal across 24 minutes during Monday's 113-111 loss to the Knicks.

Ivey did the majority of his damage at the free-throw line but failed to step up as New York diverted defensive attention to Cade Cunningham down the stretch -- holding Detroit's alpha scoreless in the fourth quarter. Ivey is averaging 12.0 points and 4.3 assists on a lowly 31.4 percent shooting in three games since the All-Star break.