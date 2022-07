Ivey suffered an ankle injury during Saturday's Summer League game against the Wizards and will not return, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports. He left having played five minutes and posting 11 points and two assists.

The severity of the injury is unknown, but the rookie was at least able to take his free throws before exiting the game. The Pistons don't play again until Tuesday, so he'll have some time to recover and potentially return before the end of exhibition play.