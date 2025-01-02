Ivey suffered what appeared to be a severe lower left leg injury early in the fourth quarter of Wednesday's game against Orlando and was taken off the court on a stretcher, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports. He recorded 22 points (8-11 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four assists, one rebound and one steal in 27 minutes before leaving the game.

Cole Anthony fell into Ivey's leg while pursuing a loose ball in the fourth quarter, causing Ivey to go down on the hardwood in considerable pain. After an extended delay, Ivey was wheeled to the locker room. The Pistons likely won't have an update on Ivey until he undergoes further testing on his leg, but an extended absence is likely in the cards for the 22-year-old.