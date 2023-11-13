Ivey (illness) played 11 minutes and tallied six points (2-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two assists and one steal in Sunday's 119-108 loss to the Bulls.

The Pistons brought both Ivey and Alec Burks (forearm) back from multi-game absences Sunday, but the latter (21 minutes) nearly doubled up the latter in terms of playing time. Even before he missed four straight games with the illness, Ivey had already seemed to be falling out of favor with head coach Monty Williams. After averaging 31.1 minutes per game as a rookie, Ivey hadn't topped 23 minutes in any of his first six outings prior to falling ill. In addition to fighting with Burks for minutes behind starting guards Killian Hayes and Cade Cunningham, Ivey will also have to fend off rookie first-round draft pick Marcus Sasser, who has made a case for a regular role by averaging 10.2 points on 49.4/43.2/100 percent shooting splits so far this season.