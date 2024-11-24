Ivey posted 19 points (6-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals over 28 minutes during Saturday's 111-100 loss to the Magic.

Ivey and Malik Beasley were the only two Pistons players Saturday to reach double-digit scoring as the offense stalled without Cade Cunningham (hip). Since and including Nov. 1, Ivey has averaged 16.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists over 30.8 minutes per game, though he's shooting just 41.0 percent from the field on 14.4 field-goal attempts per game.