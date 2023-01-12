Ivey posted 18 points (7-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, eight assists and three steals in 40 minutes during Wednesday's 135-118 victory over the Timberwolves.

The rookie guard is still looking for his first career double-double that includes, but Ivey has dropped eight or nine dimes in a game four times now, so it seems only a matter of time. His shooting is also improving, and the 20-year-old has scored in double digits in six straight games while shooting 52.6 percent (10-for-19) from three-point range and averaging 15.0 points, 5.0 assists, 4.0 boards and 0.8 steals.