Ivey produced 18 points (8-19 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-4 FT), seven rebounds, eight assists and one block in 28 minutes during Friday's 112-110 loss to the Rockets.

The eight assists were a season high for the second-year guard. Ivey has stepped up since moving into the starting five, averaging 16.8 points, 5.2 boards, 4.8 assists, 1.6 threes, 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocks in 29.2 minutes a night over the last 13 games, and the Pistons figure to continue leaning on him heavily in the backcourt with Cade Cunningham (knee) sidelined.