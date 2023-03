Ivey logged 32 points (9-19 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 11-12 FT), eight rebounds and eight assists in 32 minutes during Monday's 126-117 loss to Milwaukee.

It was a career-best scoring effort for the rookie, and he came within sniffing distance of his first NBA triple-double. Ivey has scored in double digits in 32 straight games since the beginning of January, a remarkable run of consistency for the 21-year-old as he cements himself as a core piece of the Pistons' rebuild.