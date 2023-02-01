Ivey and the Pistons won't play Wednesday against the Wizards, as the game was postponed due to weather-related flight issues, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.
The Pistons remain in Dallas following Monday's game against the Mavericks and will be unable to make it back to Detroit in time for Wednesday's matchup. It's not yet clear when the game will be made up.
