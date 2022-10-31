Ivey supplied 15 points (5-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-5 FT), four rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 31 minutes in Sunday's 128-114 win over the Warriors.

The blocked shot was the first of Ivey's young career, allowing him to put up a statistic Sunday in each of the five major counting categories. The rookie lottery pick should remain a positive contributor in the assist column while both he and Cade Cunningham share playmaking/creation duties, but efficiency concerns could make Ivey's scoring production more variable. He's shooting a solid 40 percent from three-point range so far this season, but he converted only 32.2 percent of his attempts from distance during his two-year college career at Purdue. With that in mind, it's fair to expect some regression in Ivey's three-point shooting as the season rolls along.