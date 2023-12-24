Ivey chipped in 23 points (6-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 8-10 FT), six rebounds, seven assists and two blocks across 35 minutes during Saturday's 126-115 loss to the Nets.

Ivey provided multi-level scoring efficiency, surprisingly notching his first game of the season with double digit free-throw attempts. Among all players with 300 possessions this season, Ivey ranks 20th with a 15.5 percent foul rate, which slightly brightens his rest-of-season value on the premise that he's due for an uptick in free-throw volume