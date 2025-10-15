Ivey (undisclosed) has been ruled out for Thursday's preseason game against the Wizards, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Ivey is "working through some things" and won't be available for the final preseason game, along with Caris LaVert (undisclosed). It sounds like this is a precautionary measure for both players to ensure they are ready for the regular-season opener against the Bulls on Oct. 22.