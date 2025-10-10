default-cbs-image
Ivey (rest) will not play in Thursday's preseason game against the Bucks, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.

After playing 14 minutes in Monday's preseason game against the Grizzlies, Ivey will not suit up, presumably for rest purposes. The next opportunity for the Purdue product to play will be Tuesday against the Cavaliers.

