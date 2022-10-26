Ivey (illness) is ruled out for Wednesday's matchup with the Hawks, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Ivey will miss Wednesday's game with a non-COVID illness. In Ivey's absence, Killian Hayes, Corey Joseph and Hamidou Diallo are likely candidates to start or receive extended minutes in the backcourt. The rookie phenom's next opportunity to play will be on Friday against the Hawks.