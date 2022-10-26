Ivey (illness) is ruled out for Wednesday's matchup with the Hawks, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
Ivey will miss Wednesday's game with a non-COVID illness. In Ivey's absence, Killian Hayes, Corey Joseph and Hamidou Diallo are likely candidates to start or receive extended minutes in the backcourt. The rookie phenom's next opportunity to play will be on Friday against the Hawks.
More News
-
Pistons' Jaden Ivey: Just misses double-double Friday•
-
Pistons' Jaden Ivey: Posts 19 points, three steals•
-
Pistons' Jaden Ivey: Starting in NBA debut•
-
Pistons' Jaden Ivey: Improved performance Tuesday•
-
Pistons' Jaden Ivey: Struggles from field•
-
Pistons' Jaden Ivey: Leading scorer in preseason loss•