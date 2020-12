Okafor recorded eight points (4-8 FG, 0-2 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one steal in 23 minutes in the 97-86 win against Washington on Thursday.

Okafor put together a strong performance in the paint during the win Thursday. The center led the team in rebounds and added a few buckets to help lead Detroit to the win. Okafor has some stiff competition for minutes and will need to prove a lot during the pre-season to warrant a run of any type.