Okafor has agreed to terms on a two-year deal with the Pistons, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Okafor spent his last two seasons with the Pelicans. He averaged 8.2 points and 4.6 rebounds across 15.8 minutes during his tenure there. He is the third new big man that Detroit has added this offseason, as they also signed Mason Plumlee and traded for Dewayne Dedmon. Thus, playing time will not be a given, but with all the new faces the former lottery pick will presumably have an opportunity to earn some type of role with the team.