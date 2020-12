Okafor (ankle) did not practice Sunday, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports.

Okafor exited Saturday's game with a right ankle injury, and his absence Sunday suggests he could end up missing Monday's game in Atlanta. Okafor, himself, isn't much of a fantasy consideration, but a potential absence could lead to more minutes for Mason Plumlee. Detroit begins Week 2 of the fantasy season with a road/home back-to-back.