Okafor (knee) tallied 11 points (3-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and three assists in 15 minutes off the bench Thursday in the Pistons' 113-101 win over the Kings.

Back in action after missing more than three months following surgery to repair the meniscus in his left knee, Okafor entered the rotation as the backup center behind Isaiah Stewart. While Okafor turned in a credible showing in his return from the lengthy layoff, he may struggle to find minutes once Mason Plumlee (concussion) is cleared to play again.