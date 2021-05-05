Okafor posted 12 points (5-5 FG, 2-2 FT) and four rebounds in 22 minutes off the bench Tuesday in the Pistons' 102-99 loss to the Hornets.

Okafor was inactive for the Pistons' previous two games with a "not with team" designation, but he returned to action Monday. Detroit was resting Mason Plumlee for the third game in a row, which allowed Okafor to step into the rotation as the backup center behind Isaiah Stewart. If Plumlee is cleared to play Thursday against the Grizzlies, Okafor may not get minutes in a competitive game.