Okafor (knee) is listed as out for Monday's game against the Thunder.

Okafor has been sidelined since Jan. 30 with a meniscus injury that ultimately required surgery in February, but he appears to have advanced to the day-to-day stage of his recovery after he resumed practicing last week. Once cleared to play, Okafor likely won't be an every-night member of the rotation with both Mason Plumlee and Isaiah Stewart ahead of him in the pecking order at center.