Okafor (knee) was on the court shooting prior to Monday's game against the Spurs, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Okafor has been sidelined for the last month after undergoing surgery on his left knee, but he looked to be moving well Monday evening. Detroit's initial timetable for the big man was 6-to-8 weeks, so while nothing is definite yet, a return could be in play sometime over the next few weeks.