Okafor (ankle) will not play in Monday's game against the Hawks, James Edwards of The Athletic reports.

A sprained right ankle will keep Okafor out of action, which is not a major surprise considering he missed practice Sunday. With Okafor and Blake Griffin (rest) both out, coach Dwane Casey said he'll employ a center-by-committee with Mason Plumlee, rookie Isaiah Stewart and perhaps even Sekou Doumbouya (foot) seeing minutes at the five.