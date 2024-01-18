Duren registered 16 points (8-14 FG, 0-1 FT), 11 rebounds and three assists in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 124-117 loss to the Timberwolves.
Duren led all Pistons in rebounds to go along with a trio of assists and finishign as one of five players with a double-digit point total in a double-double performance. Duren posted his 20th double-double of the year, now having recorded a double-double in 13 of his last 15 outings.
More News
-
Pistons' Jalen Duren: Big double-double in win•
-
Pistons' Jalen Duren: Another double-double Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Jalen Duren: Notches double-double vs. Kings•
-
Pistons' Jalen Duren: Puts up 20 points in defeat•
-
Pistons' Jalen Duren: Records double-double in loss•
-
Pistons' Jalen Duren: Posts another double-digit outing•