Duren registered 16 points (8-14 FG, 0-1 FT), 11 rebounds and three assists in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 124-117 loss to the Timberwolves.

Duren led all Pistons in rebounds to go along with a trio of assists and finishign as one of five players with a double-digit point total in a double-double performance. Duren posted his 20th double-double of the year, now having recorded a double-double in 13 of his last 15 outings.