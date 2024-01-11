Duren posted 21 points (10-16 FG, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds and two assists in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 130-108 loss to San Antonio.

The second-year center continues to come up big, notching eight double-doubles in nine games since returning to the lineup right after Christmas from an ankle injury. Over that stretch, Duren is averaging 16.0 points, 12.1 boards and 2.6 assists while shooting 67.0 percent from the floor and 84.6 percent from the free-throw line.