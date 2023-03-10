Duren (ankle) finished Thursday's 113-103 loss to the Hornets with eight points (4-8 FG), nine rebounds, two assists and one block in 21 minutes.

Suiting up for the first time since Feb. 23 after missing the Pistons' previous six games with bilateral ankle soreness, Duren came off the bench and was on the short end of a playing-time split at center with starter James Wiseman (27 minutes). With Marvin Bagley seemingly set to see most of his opportunities at power forward in the absence of Isaiah Stewart (shoulder), a Duren/Wiseman timeshare at center could be in place for the foreseeable future. The arrangement limits the upside of both centers, though the stat line Duren provided Thursday is enough to give him low-end value in 12-team category leagues.