Duren (ankle) secured a passport and arrived in Paris on Wednesday ahead of the Pistons' game Thursday against the Bulls, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

The Pistons traveling party made the trip to France on Monday, but Duren was left behind after he misplaced his passport. Though he's since resolved the matter, Duren wasn't able to participate in Tuesday's practice, leaving his availability for Thursday's contest uncertain. Duren had already missed the Pistons' last five games with a sore right ankle, but even if he's made a full recovery from that injury, it's possible he's available for only limited minutes Thursday if Detroit gives him the green light to play.