Pistons' Jalen Duren: Available to play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Duren (shoulder) is available for Monday's game in Portland, as expected.
Duren was being listed as probable, and now we have official confirmation that he'll be out there. He's double-doubled in two straight games and will look to make it three in a row Monday evening with a favorable matchup versus the Trail Blazers.
