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Pistons' Jalen Duren: Available to play
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Duren (knee) is available for Friday's game against the Grizzlies, Hunter Patterson of The Athletic reports.
Duren will push through the pain and make himself available for Friday's game. The 22-year-old big man is averaging 18.5 points and 10.5 rebounds per game this season.
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