Duren (ankle) started the second half of Sunday's game against the Raptors, Mike Curtis of The Detroit News reports.

Duren suffered a right ankle sprain after landing on the foot of the Raptors' Precious Achiuwa during the second quarter and was deemed questionable to return. However, it appears Duren received some treatment at halftime and will be good to go for the second half. He finished the first half with just one point and two rebounds in 11 minutes before leaving the contest.