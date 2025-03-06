Duren posted seven points (2-3 FG, 3-6 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one steal in 26 minutes before fouling out of Wednesday's 123-115 loss to the Clippers.

Duren fouled out in just 26 minutes, culminating in what was his worst performance in almost three months. Despite this effort, it's been a breakout season for Duren, realizing some of the potential many had been hoping for. The Pistons are pushing hard for a playoff spot, an effort that will require Duren to remain on the court.