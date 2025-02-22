Duren closed with 21 points (10-14 FG, 1-1 FT), 15 rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal across 27 minutes during Friday's 125-110 win over San Antonio.

Without Victor Wembanyama (shoulder) to worry about, Duren dominated the glass en route to his 25th double-double of the season. The 21 points also tied his season high, and the third-year center has pulled down double-digit boards in 14 of the last 16 games, averaging 14.4 points, 12.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.1 blocks and 0.9 steals over that stretch while shooting a stunning 70.7 percent from the floor. Duren has also become an asset at the charity stripe, shooting 84.6 percent on free throws during that span.