Duren had 24 points (6-12 FG, 12-13 FT), 18 rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 28 minutes during Sunday's 119-113 win over the Celtics.

The fourth-year center managed only 12 boards through the Pistons' first two games combined, but Duren flashed his upside on the glass in his first double-double of 2025-26. The 24 points were also an early season high, although his night was cut short Friday when he picked up a Flagrant 2 foul and was elected after just 12 minutes. Duren has averaged a double-double in each of the last two seasons, but Detroit is counting on the 21-year-old to take a step forward now that he's gained more strength and experience.