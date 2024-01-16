Duren notched 20 points (8-8 FG, 4-5 FT), 19 rebounds, four assists and one block in 26 minutes during Monday's 129-117 victory over the Wizards.

The second-year center tied his career high in boards as he continued an impressive run in the Detroit frontcourt. Over 11 games since returning from an ankle injury, Duren has racked up nine double-doubles while averaging 16.3 points, 12.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists while shooting 68.5 percent from the floor and an eye-popping 81.8 percent from the free-throw line -- a mark more than 20 points higher than his 61.1 percent shooting from the charity stripe as a rookie. Duren's rapid skill growth could end up making the 20-year-old one of the steals of the 2022 NBA Draft.