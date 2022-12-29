Duren registered seven points (3-5 FG, 1-2 FT), 18 rebounds, four assists and one block across 34 minutes during Wednesday's 121-101 victory over the Magic.

The rookie continues to dominate the glass since moving into the starting lineup earlier this month. Over the last 10 games, Duren is averaging 10.0 points and 12.9 boards a night while shooting 65.6 percent from the floor and a surprising 72.7 percent from the free-throw line, albeit on limited volume. The 19-year-old is developing more quickly than many anticipated after being the 13th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.