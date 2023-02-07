Duren amassed seven points (3-4 FG, 1-1 FT) and 14 rebounds in 28 minutes during Monday's 111-99 loss to the Celtics.

The teenage rookie has been predictably inconsistent as a fantasy asset, but Duren's upside has also been tantalizing. He's recorded double-digit boards in six of 11 games since the beginning of January, averaging 11.3 points, 9.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.1 blocks over that stretch while shooting 73.9 percent from the floor and an encouraging 75.9 percent from the free-throw line.