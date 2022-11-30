Duren finished Tuesday's game against the Knicks with 12 points (6-7 FG), five rebounds, one assist and one steal in 27 minutes.

Duren had been held to four or fewer points in each of his previous four contests heading into Tuesday's clash, but he was able to get back on track by knocking down all but one of his attempts from the field. This marks Duren's fifth time scoring in double figures this season (20 games), so it's unrealistic for fantasy managers to expect this type of scoring from the 19-year-old on a regular basis, at least at this point in his young career.