Duren ended with 33 points (13-16 FG, 7-8 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 29 minutes during Saturday's 122-110 win over Dallas in Mexico City.

The 33 points were a career high, as Duren notched his third double-double in the last four games. The fourth-year center could be headed for a breakout offensive season, fueled by a strong early performance at the free-throw line -- Duren is shooting a career-best 84.6 percent from the charity stripe on 6.5 FT attempts a game, more than double his volume from last season.