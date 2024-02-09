Duren racked up 27 points (9-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 9-10 FT), 22 rebounds, one assist and three blocks across 37 minutes during Thursday's 128-122 overtime victory over the Trail Blazers.

The 22 boards were a career high for Duren while the 27 points were a season high, as the second-year center put a shorthanded Pistons roster on his shoulders after a busy trade deadline. Duren has an impressive 26 double-doubles in 36 games this season, and he's scored in double digits in nine straight games, averaging 15.7 points, 13.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists over that stretch while shooting 65.6 percent from the floor and 85.2 percent from the free-throw line.