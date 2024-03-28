Duren (back) tallied 11 points (4-6 FG, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds and four assists across 25 minutes Wednesday in the Pistons' 106-91 loss to the Timberwolves.

Duren had missed the Pistons' previous three games with back spasms, but he reclaimed his spot in the starting five and came away with his 40th double-double of the season. He handled a near-even split of the playing time at center with James Wiseman, who logged 23 minutes in the loss. Head coach Monty Williams could opt to keep a rough timeshare between the two in place over the remaining weeks of the season in an effort to preserve Duren's minutes while also continuing to reward Wiseman for his improved play since the All-Star break.