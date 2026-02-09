This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Pistons' Jalen Duren: Cleared to play
Duren (knee) is starting Monday's game against the Hornets.
Duren sat out of Friday's game against the Knicks due to a right knee issue, but he's since received the green light to play Monday. Isaiah Stewart will retreat to a bench role with Duren back in action.