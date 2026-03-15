Duren produced 20 points (8-11 FG, 4-7 FT) and 11 rebounds in 37 minutes during Sunday's 119-108 loss to the Raptors.

Duran is now up to 34 double-doubles on the campaign, which makes him 11 shy of setting a new career-high mark in his category with 15 games left to go in 2025-26. The All-Star big man has averaged 21.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 26.6 minutes per game in his last six contests, shooting a potent 70.3 percent from the field during this span.